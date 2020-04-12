Cred Price Hits $0.0087 on Major Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Cred has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and $3.16 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Bibox and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.29 or 0.02773664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00206338 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00049807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,749,675 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi, OKEx, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, UEX, Gate.io and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

