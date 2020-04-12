County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ICBK. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens downgraded County Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson downgraded County Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded County Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. County Bancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $27.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $302,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,035,512.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacob Eisen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,529 shares in the company, valued at $208,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,271 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

