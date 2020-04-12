Counterparty 1-Day Volume Hits $52.00 (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00013545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Zaif, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Counterparty has a market cap of $2.51 million and $52.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,073.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.68 or 0.03388488 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00758145 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000571 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,349 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io . Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex and Zaif. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

