Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CAAP. Goldman Sachs Group cut Corporacion America Airports from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Corporacion America Airports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Corporacion America Airports has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $329.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.42). Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 820.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporacion America Airports (CAAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.