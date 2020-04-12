Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRBP. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of CRBP opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $7.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 197.69% and a negative return on equity of 227.79%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barbara White bought 15,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $59,614.92. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

