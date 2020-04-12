Copa (NYSE:CPA) Lifted to “Buy” at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CPA. Bank of America raised their price target on Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Copa from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Copa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.25.

NYSE CPA opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.97. Copa has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.10 million. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copa will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copa by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

