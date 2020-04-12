Contrasting Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) & Capital Financial (NASDAQ:CPFH)

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Capital Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $2.58 billion 7.33 $161.00 million $2.27 20.06 Capital Financial $15.07 million N/A -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Capital Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 6.24% 2.12% 0.24% Capital Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Interactive Brokers Group and Capital Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.13%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Capital Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Financial has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Capital Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. It offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company provides electronic execution and clearing services. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Capital Financial Company Profile

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage firm, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

