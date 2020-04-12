Contrasting AdaptHealth (AHCO) & Its Peers

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) is one of 42 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AdaptHealth to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AdaptHealth and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 AdaptHealth Competitors 75 119 101 2 2.10

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.02%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 54.00%. Given AdaptHealth’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdaptHealth and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million -$15.00 million 58.97 AdaptHealth Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 8.03

AdaptHealth has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. AdaptHealth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -76.83% 0.83% AdaptHealth Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Volatility and Risk

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth’s rivals have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

