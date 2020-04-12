Contrasting AdaptHealth (AHCO) & Its Peers

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) is one of 42 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AdaptHealth to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AdaptHealth and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AdaptHealth
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|AdaptHealth Competitors
|75
|119
|101
|2
|2.10
Institutional & Insider Ownership
53.2% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares AdaptHealth and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AdaptHealth
|$529.64 million
|-$15.00 million
|58.97
|AdaptHealth Competitors
|$311.24 million
|-$116.81 million
|8.03
AdaptHealth has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. AdaptHealth is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares AdaptHealth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AdaptHealth
|N/A
|-76.83%
|0.83%
|AdaptHealth Competitors
|-27.47%
|-48.90%
|-9.49%
Volatility and Risk
AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth’s rivals have a beta of 0.35, meaning that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
AdaptHealth beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
AdaptHealth Company Profile
AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
