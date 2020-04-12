COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR’s (CFRUY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. COMPAGNIE FINAN/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $8.77.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, and accessories, as well as clothing and leather goods.

