Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of CLNC stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 424.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 711.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. 29.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

