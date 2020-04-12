COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Investec upgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

