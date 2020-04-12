Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLAR. TheStreet lowered Clarus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Clarus from $16.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clarus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Clarus has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $291.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Clarus had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,208,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,949,000 after purchasing an additional 169,529 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,970,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 481,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clarus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Clarus by 1,249.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

