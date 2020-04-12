CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CIR. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

CIR stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $240.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.67. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $242.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 441.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.