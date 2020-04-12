Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Cinemark from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cinemark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

CNK stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.50. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. This is a boost from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. Insiders bought 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

