Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $969.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $1,000.00 to $969.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $727.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $830.48.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $771.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $697.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $795.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $940.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,393,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

