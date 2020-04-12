CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:CCCGY opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, infrastructure design, dredging, and other businesses. The company is involved in the construction of ports, roads and bridges, railways, municipal and environmental projects, etc.; and provision of infrastructure design services, including consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

