Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

CHMI opened at $6.54 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $108.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 58.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.