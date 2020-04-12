Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) price objective (down from GBX 7 ($0.09)) on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Chariot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of CHAR opened at GBX 1.95 ($0.03) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07). The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.17.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.