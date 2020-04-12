Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday.

LON:CHAR opened at GBX 1.95 ($0.03) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.17. Chariot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 5.40 ($0.07).

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

