Chainlink Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $3.57 or 0.00050269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Coinbase, COSS and Huobi. Chainlink has a market cap of $1.25 billion and $711.03 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 56.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.59 or 0.02809685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207147 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase, Huobi, IDEX, OKEx, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Gate.io, Mercatox, COSS and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

