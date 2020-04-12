CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of CF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.06.

CF Industries stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $72,347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,484,000 after purchasing an additional 811,890 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,793,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,413,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,498,000 after purchasing an additional 425,269 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

