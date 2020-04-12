Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON CAML opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.83) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 198.21. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 100.20 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 274 ($3.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The firm has a market cap of $245.38 million and a P/E ratio of 5.36.

In other news, insider Nick Clarke acquired 36,757 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £49,989.52 ($65,758.38).

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

