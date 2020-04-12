Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON CAML opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.83) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 198.21. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 100.20 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 274 ($3.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The firm has a market cap of $245.38 million and a P/E ratio of 5.36.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

In other news, insider Nick Clarke acquired 36,757 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £49,989.52 ($65,758.38).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.