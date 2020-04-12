Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) Buy Rating Reiterated at VSA Capital

VSA Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 276.67 ($3.64).

Shares of CAML opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.83) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.38 million and a PE ratio of 5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 100.20 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 274 ($3.60). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 155.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 198.21.

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Nick Clarke purchased 36,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989.52 ($65,758.38).

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

