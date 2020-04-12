Centauri (CTX) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Centauri has a total market capitalization of $33,016.49 and approximately $9.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Centauri has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00053933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.62 or 0.04672117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00065837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036953 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014212 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009213 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info . Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

