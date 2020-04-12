Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.02.

NYSE CX traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,293,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 3,344.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,832,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431,206 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth $25,927,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,238,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,160 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,535,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,240 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

