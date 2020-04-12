Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 211 ($2.78) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 265 ($3.49).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 188 ($2.47) to GBX 172 ($2.26) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 238.73 ($3.14).

CAPC opened at GBX 184 ($2.42) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.20. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 131.30 ($1.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.03%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

