Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$22.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$33.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWB. Desjardins raised Canadian Western Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised Canadian Western Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.50.

CWB stock opened at C$21.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.89. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$15.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.61. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.78.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$219.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.1000001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Christopher Hector Fowler bought 2,100 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.00 per share, with a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 113,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,713,896. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Joan Graham bought 1,500 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.91 per share, with a total value of C$31,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$432,335.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $191,185.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

