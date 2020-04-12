Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to $359.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $359.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $295.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $294.90.

NYSE:CP traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,684. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

