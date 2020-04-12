Canaccord Genuity Trims Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Target Price to C$23.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LB. TD Securities dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.30.

LB opened at C$31.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.77. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$26.83 and a 12 month high of C$46.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.19.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$238.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.80 million. Analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.99%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

