Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised Cameco to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC raised Cameco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cameco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.40.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. Cameco has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.59 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 53.8% in the first quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,730,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,478,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

