Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CATC. ValuEngine cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st.

In other news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.77 per share, for a total transaction of $145,540.00. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,278. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $85.95. The company has a market capitalization of $290.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

