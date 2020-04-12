Buzzi Unicem’s (BZZUF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Buzzi Unicem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Buzzi Unicem from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

