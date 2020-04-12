Burst (BURST) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Coinroom and Livecoin. Burst has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $7,946.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,089,065,853 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex, Upbit and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.