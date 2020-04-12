BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.
NYSE:RA traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 545,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,272. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.
BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile
