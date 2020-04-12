BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSE:RA traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 545,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,272. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

