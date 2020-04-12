Brokerages Set Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) Target Price at €175.22

Shares of Wirecard AG (ETR:WDI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €175.22 ($203.74).

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of WDI traded up €1.08 ($1.26) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €112.88 ($131.26). The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €107.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of €119.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.97. Wirecard has a 1-year low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a 1-year high of €162.30 ($188.72).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

