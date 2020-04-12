Brokerages Set Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) PT at $1.60

Shares of Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy from $1.80 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Surge Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. 66,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 40.19%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

