Brokerages Set CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Target Price at $87.61

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.61.
KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.50. 2,834,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,028. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. CarMax has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18.
In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.