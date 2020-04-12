Brokerages Set CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Target Price at $87.61

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.61.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.50. 2,834,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,028. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. CarMax has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

