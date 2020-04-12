Brokerages Anticipate TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.46. TechnipFMC posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on FTI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

FTI stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,689,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 49,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after acquiring an additional 409,097 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 47,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

