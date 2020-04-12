Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, March 13th.

NASDAQ:BRMK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 841,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,961. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

In other news, COO Linda Koa acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $265,720.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Hirsch acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,575 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

