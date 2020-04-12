Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited operates as an automotive manufacturer in China. The Company’s operating segments are divided primarily into the manufacture and sale of minibuses and automotive components. Its commercial vehicle brands include JinBei and Granse minibuses. The Group is also engaged in the manufacture of diesel engines and gasoline engines for use in minibuses, sedans, SUV and light duty trucks and automotive components. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Brilliance China Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS BCAUY opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Brilliance China Automotive has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

