Brewin Dolphin’s (BRW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRW. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brewin Dolphin has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 351 ($4.62).

LON BRW opened at GBX 242 ($3.18) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 250.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 321.92. Brewin Dolphin has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The company has a market cap of $733.82 million and a P/E ratio of 14.58.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Simonetta Rigo purchased 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £19,055 ($25,065.77). Also, insider Mike Kellard purchased 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £20,005.93 ($26,316.67). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,919.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

