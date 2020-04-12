Brady (NYSE:BRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.33.

BRC opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. Brady has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brady will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 359,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,325,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brady by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

