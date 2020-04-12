BMO Capital Markets Trims RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Target Price to $80.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RPM. ValuEngine upgraded RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised RPM International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RPM International from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised RPM International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,946. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.31. RPM International has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.14%.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $52,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 479.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

