BMO Capital Markets Trims Celanese (NYSE:CE) Target Price to $100.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Celanese from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.79.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $83.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Celanese has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celanese will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 54.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,077,000 after buying an additional 197,107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 18.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at $50,862,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

