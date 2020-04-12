BMO Capital Markets Lowers Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$5.00

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$5.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

UNS stock opened at C$5.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.45. Uni Select has a 52 week low of C$4.26 and a 52 week high of C$15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $192.44 million and a PE ratio of -12.02.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$544.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Uni Select will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Uni Select’s payout ratio is -59.66%.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

