BMO Capital Markets Lowers Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$25.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.00.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$17.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -9.96. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.80.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.