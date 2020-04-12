BMO Capital Markets Cuts SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $65.00

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $58.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.32.

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.03. 1,631,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,025. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.02. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $193.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,138 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

