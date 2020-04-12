BMO Capital Markets Cuts Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $8.00

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sell rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of OI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. 3,596,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,316. Owens-Illinois has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 45.16%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Owens-Illinois by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Owens-Illinois by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Owens-Illinois by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois in the 4th quarter worth about $4,175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

