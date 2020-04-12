BlockStamp (BST) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 69.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002224 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $1,084.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000478 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000298 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000206 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002191 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

BlockStamp's official website is blockstamp.info.

BlockStamp's official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

