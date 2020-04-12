Blocknet Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.77 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00012103 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. Blocknet has a total market cap of $5.77 million and $4,924.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,712,547 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.